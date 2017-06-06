Tri Cities FC Otters win home opener against Peechtree City MOBA

Johnson City — After a couple of games on the road the Tri Cities FC Otters from the P-D-L played their home opener Tuesday night against Peechtree City M-O-B-A.

Beautiful night for soccer and the Otters wasting no time getting on the board. Less than 7 minutes in, on the corner kick, Sam Jenkins heading this one into the back of the net and the Otters take a 1-0 lead.

That would be all the support Torge Wiedenroth needed between the pipes, making big saves all night to keep MOBA out of the net. Otters hang on for their first win of the season, 1-0, they return to Kermit Tipton stadium on Saturday for their next match.