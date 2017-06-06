Top Fuel legend Doug Herbert talks about being honored by Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL — Doug Herbert has dominated at thunder valley over the years and on June 16th, he will join a very exclusive club at the dragway. Herbert will be inducted into Bristol Dragway’s hall of fame as a legend of Thunder Valley. The ceremony will happen during night qualifying on Friday.

Herbert has six IHRA top fuel wins at Bristol, winning six consecutive events from 1992 to 1997. He was the first driver to break the four-second barrier at Bristol and the first in track history to hit a speed of more than 300 miles an hour…and now Herbert’s name will sit about the stands with the likes of John Force and Shirley Muldowney.

“Those guys are my heroes and to be able to be anywhere in the same space as them is pretty exciting. I don’t feel worthy of that, but loved coming here. The last place I actually raced here was three years ago on Father’s Day. Last time I ran the top fuel car was here. This is a special place for me and I love coming here and can’t thank everyone enough.”