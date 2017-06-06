Top fuel Doug Herbert to be enshrined at Thunder Valley

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 6, 2017) — Doug Herbert, one of the most dominating drivers in Bristol Dragway history, will join an esteemed group when he is inducted as a Legend of Thunder Valley at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, June 16-18.

Herbert, a six-time IHRA Top Fuel winner at Bristol, will be inducted during night qualifying on Friday, June 16. He is the latest drag racing star to be inducted into Bristol Dragway’s Hall of Fame, joining such names as former track GM Jeff Byrd, Speedway Motorsports executive chairman Bruton Smith, NHRA legend Don Garlits, NHRA legend and current Funny Car driver John Force and NHRA team owner Don Schumacher.

“Doug has one of the best resumes in Bristol Dragway history,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway. “Not only did he win a lot of races here, but he also recorded a number of significant firsts at Thunder Valley. In addition, his teen safety driving program has made a major difference in the lives of families all across this country, including right here in the Tri-Cities region.”

Herbert was one of the favorites every time IHRA Drag Racing arrived at Thunder Valley. The nitro pilot won six consecutive events from 1992-1997, solidifying his claim as one of Bristol’s best ever. Going up against names such as Shirley Muldowney, Del Worsham, Paul Romine and Jack Ostrander, Herbert never faltered, adding to his Bristol lore.

In addition to his numerous victories, Herbert also produced a number of firsts at Thunder Valley. In 1996, he was the first driver to break the four-second barrier at Bristol. Herbert followed that feat a year later with another first: becoming the first driver in track history to clock a speed at more than 300 mph.

Herbert’s biggest impact may have come off the racetrack. In the late 2000s, Herbert created B.R.A.K.E.S., a non-profit organization whose mission is to train and educate teen drivers and their parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving. He founded the organization following the tragic loss of his two sons in a car crash in 2008. Since then, Herbert has made an amazing difference in the lives of numerous families through his comprehensive at-track driving programs, including at Bristol Dragway.

