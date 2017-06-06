Titans sign receiver MeKale McKay, waive CB John Green

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver MeKale McKay and have waived injured cornerback John Green.

McKay, who is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, had been waived by the Denver Broncos last month. He spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad last season after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati.

McKay had 87 catches for 1,717 yards and 17 touchdowns in 38 games with Cincinnati after transferring from Arkansas.

The Titans had signed Green last month as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s