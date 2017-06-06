Thousands of students waiting on final grades due to TN Ready test results delay

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thousands of students across East Tennessee still don’t have their final grades even though classes wrapped up weeks ago. Parents who spoke with News Channel 11 today say they are not happy and are eager to get their hands on their children’s final grades.

“I think its awful, I don’t even have my daughter’s report card yet,” Ernestine Morrison said.

Morrison is one of thousands of parents and students still waiting for final grades across the Tri-Cities region.

School leaders say its because of delay in scores with the state tn ready test. For some school systems, those test results make up 10% of students final grades.

“I think they need to step it up and get the government to hurry up and do what they need to do to get these grade cards to these kids and their parents,” Morrison said.

Even though school ended about two weeks ago, administrators tell us teachers are standing in the ready waiting to put in those final grades as soon as those test scores come in from the state.

“You will be notified as soon as we have the information,” Debra Bentley said.

Debra Bentley with Johnson City schools says the board of education decided to integrate end of course scores into final high school grades back in may. It is option that some Tennessee schools in the Tri-Cities decided not to go along with this year.

Among those school systems that did like Johnson City where about 2,300 students at Science Hill are still waiting for their final grades.

1,800 students in Johnson County schools, 500 in Carter County and about 2,700 students in Bristol, Tennessee city schools.

School administrators say standardize test results were delayed due to a scanning error during the grading process at the state level.

“We are just in limbo waiting to see what is going to happen,” Ernestine Morrison said.

Johnson City, Bristol, Carter, and Johnson County school leaders say they are expecting those test results any day now.