TDOT: Portion of Highway 70N closed in Hawkins County after new rockslide

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is currently accessing a rockslide that developed after a recent rain event. TDOT says some small loose material started to come down on Highway 70 North in Hawkins County.

TDOT says it is currently in the process of cleaning out the catchment area.

They expect to have the roadway cleared and back open by this afternoon, but crews are on the scene evaluating.

Highway 70N in Hawkins Co. is currently closed as crews clean up some loose material that fell. Roadway expected to reopen this afternoon. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 6, 2017

Gary Murrell with the Hawkins County EMA, says Highway 70 North is closed from Clinch Valley Road and Cave Springs Road.

Murrell said he received a call about the new rockslide around 11:00 a.m.

A previous rockslide closed portions of Highway 70 North about a month ago The road was cleared for traffic just before the Memorial Day weekend.

See also: Highway 70 reopens in Hawkins County after massive landslide