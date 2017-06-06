TBI’s Most Wanted: Search intensifies for Knoxville suspect charged with shooting at deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP/TBI) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man charged with shooting at deputies to its top 10 most wanted list.

The bureau said Monday that David DeWayne Evans Jr. is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on charges including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from two incidents in which Evans is accused of firing shots at Claiborne County deputies after they attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving.

Authorities say Evans in considered armed and dangerous.

According to the TBI Evans is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5’9” and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.