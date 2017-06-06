Snake show at Bristol Fair canceled due to state regulations

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- The first Bristol Fair is happening this week at the Earhart Campground next to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Originally there was a West Texas Rattlesnake show on the docket of events, but because of state regulations that show has been cancelled until further notice.

“We have this rattlesnake show everywhere, but in the state of Tennessee I understand for one reason or another they think that it should be a complete enclosure top, bottom, and all the way around and he just doesn’t have that so we closed it down.” Larry Linton with Southern Expo, the company running the fair, said.

Linton said the current enclosure for the rattlesnake show is about four feet tall. He said the state wants that to be fully enclosed.

Linton said the man in charge of the rattlesnake show is meeting with representatives of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Tuesday to see if they can reach a solution.

Until then, he said the fair has replaced the snake show with a magic show.

