Smyth Co. deputies search for missing man after truck found running on Clinch Mtn.

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing man. Deputies say Gary Earp could be in danger.

His family says they have not heard from him since Thursday night. Investigators discovered his truck near the top of Clinch Mountain, they say the engine was still running, but Earp was nowhere to be found.

Deputies say concerned citizens reported that a Toyota pickup truck was located at a gate near the top of the mountain in the management area. The truck was running, the caller said.

A conservation officer from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded and called the sheriff’s office for help.

The sheriff’s office and K-9 search the area for the owner of the vehicle. It was found that the truck belong to Gary Earp of Tazewell County, VA.

Investigators believe that Earp’s “welfare could be in jeopardy, due to medical conditions.”

If you see Earp or have any information that could help investigators find him, contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 783-7204.