Sign up now for the 23rd annual East Tennessee Amateur Golf tournament

ELIZABETHTON — For the 23rd year the Carter Co. bank East Tennessee Amateur will tee off at the end of the month at the Elizabethton golf course.

Once again the annual E.T.A has the biggest payout in golf at over 12 thousand dollars. The defending champion is former Science Hill Hilltopper Jack Rhea who will play for ETSU this season. Also for the first time tournament offcials expect to bring in a lot of seniors since they have been declared a pga points event.

“We always have a good senior field. We have already had a lot of interest from Knoxville, Nashville, and down that way. We’re expecting a bigger field for our seniors. Well I think we treat people the way they want to be treated. We have had the same price for 23 year. Our pay out, I think, is second to none. For what you pay for and what you get here is very hard to beat, and I think that’s what brings them back. ”

If you would like to play in the Carter Co. bank East Tennessee Amateur at the Elizabethton golf course on June 30 thru July 2nd then contact the golf course.