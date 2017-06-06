Report: Johnson City Kmart among 72 stores set to close

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – An online business news site is reporting that Kmart in Johnson City is closing.

According to an article on Business Insider’s website, Johnson’s City Kmart store is included in the list of 72 Sears and Kmart stores set to close.

In the article, the list of the 72 stores that will reportedly be closing was released internally on Tuesday and was obtained by Business Insider.

According to the article, most of the stores are expected to close in September.

News Channel 11 reached out by email to Sears Holdings Tuesday night to inquire about the store closure announcement, but have not heard back from the company.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.