Pro Motocross Champions Returns for Fifth Annual Tennessee National

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 6, 2017) – The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will make its anticipated return to one of the most motorsports-crazed regions of the country on Saturday, June 24th, with its yearly visit to the Tri-Cities area. The Fifth Annual Tennessee National will bring the fastest and most daring riders on the planet back to Blountville’s Muddy Creek Raceway for the fifth stop of the 12-round season.

As one of the newest venues of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle championship, Muddy Creek Raceway serves as Pro Motocross’ lone visit to the Southeast region of the United States, which holds one of the densest populations of motocross enthusiasts and fans, all of whom possess a shared passion for motorsports as a whole.

Since 1972 the most talented riders across the globe have laid it all on the line for a shot at victory in what is arguably the most grueling and challenging championship in all motorsports. This season’s 45th anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will feature a wide-open battle for the coveted title, with no former champions in the field for just the seventh time in history. As a result, the 2017 championship is available for the taking from a long list of highly talented competitors chasing their first major title. This battle will take the international field of the fastest riders on the planet across the U.S., visiting 11 different states over the course of 12 weekends this summer.

With defending series champion Ken Roczen sidelined with injury, and the recent retirement of three-time champion Ryan Dungey, the spotlight will shine on the likes of rising stars like Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Blake Baggett, and Justin Barcia, with each looking to build of their past successes to achieve their greatest achievement to date.

While baseball has long been considered America’s pastime, the sport of motocross and its four-plus decades of thrilling fans across the country is also a beloved summer tradition with its own collection of the boys of summer. This collection of world class competitors features some of the fittest, most talented, and daring athletes on the planet that push their physical and mental limits each and every weekend on the world’s roughest tracks and toughest weather conditions. 40 riders do battle on some of America’s most hallowed grounds in racing, each with the same common goal – winning.

There’s a proud history of motocross in the Southeast, and much of that history has unfolded on the soil of Muddy Creek Raceway. The track only joined the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule in 2013, but many of the circuit’s top riders were already familiar with it from days spent racing there in the amateur ranks. Even at the Pro Motocross National, the track offers its legendary family-friendly feel. From the small towns surrounding the track, to the deep rows of trucks, trailers, and motor homes in the amateur pits, Muddy Creek Raceway retains its familiar character. But once the gate drops, today’s top riders and equipment slice up the track, pushing the pace and jumping higher and faster than ever before. That’s when you know this track is ready for its date on the big stage. And what a stage it is!

Muddy Creek weaves in and out of a valley and offers several tight 180-degree turns that are perfect for passing. On the high-speed sections, riders air it out over huge jumps, from a series of tabletops in front of the spectators to the Bomber Triple. The obstacles on pro day definitely aren’t for the faint of heart. The track offers such good racing that several motos have come down to the final turn of the race. Any fans coming to witness Southeastern motocross history firsthand won’t be disappointed.