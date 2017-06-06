Organizer of Nashville Bike Week arrested in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKRN) – Nashville Bike Week organizer Michael Leffingwell, also known as Mike Axle, was arrested in Kentucky on Monday.

Authorities told News 2 Leffingwell was taken into the custody at the Country Hearth Motel near the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it received a tip regarding his location before his arrest.

He had active arrest warrants out of Kentucky, multiple Middle Tennessee counties, Georgia, and Missouri on charges of probation violation, failure to appear, and larceny. Other charges may be forthcoming.

Leffingwell also has a lengthy criminal history with federal convictions for fraud and theft.

Authorities have been looking for Leffingwell for several months as people have expressed concerns about the Nashville Bike Week event.

The 10-day motorcycle festival is scheduled for Sept. 14 to 24. A venue for the event has been in question for several weeks after the Loretta Lynn Ranch cut ties with the event in February.

Multiple promises to announce a new venue have not happened and the Tennessee Department of Health denied the organizers application for a mass gathering permit.

Leffingwell said previously he would turn himself into authorities and turn over the event to other organizers to complete.

He will be booked in the Warren County Regional jail in Kentucky and is being held without bond as a fugitive of justice.