Nola shines as Phillies stay hot, beat Braves 3-1

By CHARLES ODUMBy CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer ATLANTA (AP) – Aaron Nola allowed a run over eight innings, Odubel Herrera doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth and the Philadelphia Phillies survived a ninth-inning scare to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night. Nola (3-3) earned his first win since April 20 and became the Phillies’ first starter to pitch past the seventh inning this season. Nola spent almost a month on the disabled list with a lower back strain before losing his three decisions in May. Howie Kendrick had three hits, including a homer in the fourth. Hector Neris gave up one-out singles to Matt Kemp and Matt Adams in the ninth. Pat Neshek struck out Adonis Garcia and ended the game on Kurt Suzuki’s popup to catcher Cameron Rupp for his first save. Jaime Garcia (2-4) allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings.

