New business set to open near Tweetsie Trail in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A new business is moving in right next to a popular recreational trail in our region.

The building sits within eyesight of the Tweetsie Trail head in Johnson City.

Bryan Winston bought this building just over a month ago, and said he plans to turn it into a place where people can rent bikes, grab a quick bite to eat, or a cup of coffee.

“We will have an outdoor patio, we will also have a place for your dog, like a water bubbler if they are thirsty, or wants to get a little bit of shade,” Winston.

Winston said he wants to make it a gathering place for people planning to hit the trail.

“A lot of people of Johnson City have memories of this being an old grocery store, Milhorns Grocery, I thought it would be a complement bringing back something, keeping it architecturally in tune with just sprucing it up, cleaning it up. Hoping the local people will utilize it as well as the people from out of town,” Winston said.

Winston said if all goes to plan he hopes to have the new shop open by this fall.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.