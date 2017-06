WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has confirmed a 50-year-old man has died after a tree trimming accident.

The incident happened this morning around 9:00 a.m. on Memphis Lane.

According to Elaine Smythe with the Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office, the man was trimming a tree 40 to 50 feet in the air.

No other details have been released to the public.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.