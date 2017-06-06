Johnson City woman charged with animal cruelty, abandonment

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Animal control officers with the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter have charged a Johnson City woman with animal cruelty and abandonment after her dog was found dead in her home.

Officers tell us that woman’s dog Luna was found dead in her home last week where she was facing eviction. A landlord told animal control officers with the shelter that he was the one who found Luna. He said he was cleaning out her home when the dog’s remains were found.

The shelter confirms that Luna was adopted from their facility years ago.

Word of her fate spread on social media accounts in the Tri-Cities sparking a call for the owner to take responsibility.

The shelter told us Monday that the dog’s owner, Lindsey Price, came to the shelter where they charged her with animal cruelty and abandonment.

She’s scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday, June 14.

