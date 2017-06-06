Johnson City superintendent directed to come up with IB strategic plan

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – In light of limited participation in Science Hill High School’s International Baccalaureate program, the Johnson City School Board directed the new superintendent to develop a strategic plan last night.

Our Community Watchdog review of the program’s cost raised questions about the marketing of the region’s only IB program and its return on investment.

According to a district spokesperson, Dr. Steve Barnett plans on putting together a group of staff members this summer to begin reviewing the program and developing a strategic plan moving forward. He previously told us the number of participants and diploma students seemed low to him and said, like with all programs, he intends to review and measure the value of IB.

In the meantime, IB course will continue to be available at Science Hill this coming school year.

