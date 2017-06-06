Johnson City police charge woman with burglary, assault after stabbing

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police say a woman is behind bars after a stabbing on Topside Circle. Police said the incident happened on Sunday morning.

Police found a man with a knife wound to his leg. Police said it was revealed that the victim’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Hayley Webster, forced her way into the apartment home and an argument started.

The victim told police Webster threw a kitchen knife at the victim, striking his leg and causing a deep wound.

Webster left the apartment before police arrived, She was arrested later that night around 8:20 p.m. at her home.

Webster was behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where she was held on a $50,000 bond.