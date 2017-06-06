Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department announces June events

The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department has several events planned this month that may interest you. They include arts and crafts activities and an event for cancer survivors.

Program coordinator Chyrl McLaughlin and Registered Nurse Patty Altman joined Kasey Marler on News Channel 11 at Noon to reveal more about the events and how you can take part.

Ladies Night Out / Card Making Made Easy

• Location: Memorial Park Community Center

• Date: Thursday, June 29

• Time: 6-7:30 pm

• Cost: $10/person

• Ages: Adults 18+

• Learn easy and creative ways to make handmade cards and decorate packages for any occasion. All supplies are furnished. Refreshments will be served. This is a make-it-take it-mail-it or wrap-it class.

Pastel & Chamomile Class

• Location: Memorial Park Community Center

• Date: Monday, June 19

• Time: 1-2:30 pm

• Cost: $5/person

• Ages: Adults 18+

• Participants will create a pastel still life while sipping a cup of chamomile. Take home a finished composition. Appropriate for all skill levels. All materials furnished.

Common Foot Problems

Location: Memorial Park Community Center

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 11 am – Noon

Cost: Free

Ages: Adults 50+

Please preregister (423) 434-6237

Good News For You – Tea Party

• Location: Memorial Park Community Center

• Date: Thursday, June 15

• Time: 2-3:30 pm

• Cost: Free

• Open to all cancer survivors

• Deadline for reservation: June 13 Call to preregister (423) 434-6237

• The program celebrates cancer survivors. Refreshments will be served. Guest speakers will be on hand.

For more information on any of the above events, call 423-434-6237.

The above information was provided by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.