JCPD: Erwin woman to face assault charges after crash

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an Erwin woman on assault charges Tuesday, following a report of a crash at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road and Greenline Road around 2 p.m.

According to a JCPD news release, when officers responded to the crash, they saw people arguing.

During the investigation into the crash, officers learned that Jordan Treadway, 20, tried to get the driver of the other vehicle to pull over, but the driver refused to pull over.

Treadway then reportedly used her vehicle to hit the other vehicle, forcing the other vehicle to stop.

While being placed in custody, police said Treadway tried to pull away from officers and refused to calm down.

According to the release, Treadway was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, domestic aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Treadway was taken to the the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $51,500 bond.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.