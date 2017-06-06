Governor signs legislation targeting healthcare workers who fail drug tests

By Published:

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Governor Bill Haslam signed into law a bill that will require any health care worker who refuses to submit to a drug test or tests positive without a valid prescription to report to a substance abuse peer assistance or treatment program.

Press Secretary Jennifer Donnals confirmed today the governor signed the legislation, deferring “to the will of the legislature on this bill as amended.”

The law allows those battling addiction to complete treatment and then return to work. However, those who don’t fulfill treatment requirements will face suspension of their licenses.

The legislation, sparked by our Community Watchdog investigation, goes into effect on July 1.

A medical professional who continues to battle addiction will share his thoughts on the law’s impact tonight at six on News Channel 11.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s