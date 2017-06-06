Governor signs legislation targeting healthcare workers who fail drug tests

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Governor Bill Haslam signed into law a bill that will require any health care worker who refuses to submit to a drug test or tests positive without a valid prescription to report to a substance abuse peer assistance or treatment program.

Press Secretary Jennifer Donnals confirmed today the governor signed the legislation, deferring “to the will of the legislature on this bill as amended.”

The law allows those battling addiction to complete treatment and then return to work. However, those who don’t fulfill treatment requirements will face suspension of their licenses.

The legislation, sparked by our Community Watchdog investigation, goes into effect on July 1.

A medical professional who continues to battle addiction will share his thoughts on the law’s impact tonight at six on News Channel 11.

