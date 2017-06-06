Corey Stewart talks coal, immigration in Abingdon ahead of state primary

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – In a week, Virginians will cast their first votes for the Commonwealth’s next governor. Former Chairman of President Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign and current Chairman at-large for the Board of Supervisors in Prince Williams County made a stop in Abingdon Monday night to gather support for the Republican Party’s nomination.

Stewart is up against businessman Ed Gillespie and State Senator Frank Wagner, all three are seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former Congressman Tom Perriello are competing to win the Democratic nomination for governor.

Voters will head to the polls for the primary next Tuesday in one of two states with 2017 primary races following the recent election of President Donald Trump.

“The whole country is looking at Virginia,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he’s visited southwest Virginia numerous times since his announced run for the governor’s seat and tonight dozens came out to listen in on what he has planned for the state if elected. Voters we spoke with are confident Stewart is their candidate, just days before the state’s primary.

“I just think he’s what Virginia needs right now,” Wynotta Totten of Salville said. She was excited to hear Stewart address solutions to “loss of jobs, no industries” in his Monday night speech.

Stewart said he’s spent more time in the 9th district and in Southwest Virginia than in any other part of the state and he’s already doing well in the polls in this region.

“We just got some data back just within the past 24-hours that show there is a surge in voting and early voting and those parts of the state we know that we’re doing very very well in the valley, southwest Virginia, Southside,” Stewart said.

Stewart says his position as chair of the Trump campaign in Virginia is helping his support. He was fired from the position in October after staging a protest against the Republican National Convention.

Stewart discussed three big things if the election, proposing the biggest tax cut in Virginia history, opening up the region for coal transportation with a transportation plan and focusing on bringing back jobs. He also discussed cracking down on illegal immigrants, something he’s worked on in his position with Prince William County.

“We’ve handed over 7,500 criminal illegal aliens over to the Federal Government in my county alone and the crime rate went down by 50%. That’s what we are going to do all over Virginia is a crackdown on illegal immigration,” Stewart said.

With less than a week till primary day, this self-proclaimed non-establishment candidate hopes he’s the one for Virginia.

Corey Stewart will hit the campaign trail again tomorrow in Roanoke.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.