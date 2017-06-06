Boil water advisory issued for community in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A boil water advisory is in effect for the Mooresburg Utility District of Hawkins County.

Mooresburg Utility District said they had a malfunction at their water treatment plant after Monday’s storms. The utility said the plant was supposed to increase as turbidity increased.

Turbidity is a measure of the discoloration of the water typically due to suspended particles in the water. An operator discovered the malfunction, the utility said they did produce some water that exceeds the turbidity limit set by the state of Tennessee.

The utility company said they expect the boil water advisory to be lifted by Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.