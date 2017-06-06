Body of woman found in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sheriff Ed Graybeal confirmed the body of a woman was found today in a field off Barkley Road in Telford.

Authorities are still in the process of notifying a next-of-kin, so her name is being withheld at this time.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person on Monday night and began searching for her.

Sheriff Graybeal told News Channel 11 no foul play is suspect at this time.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.