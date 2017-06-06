TBI: AMBER Alert lifted after missing teen out of Calhoun, GA found safe

(WJHL) – UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed that 14-year-old Skylee Morgan has been found and is safe.

TBI Tweeted out the following:

Great news! AMBER Alert resolved, 14 y/o Skylee Morgan recovered and is safe. Emily Sherer is in custody. Thanks to all who spread the word. pic.twitter.com/8twY7KNkoO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 7, 2017

CALHOUN, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old last seen in Calhoun, Georgia who is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza with Arizona license tag CAS2410 which may be heading northbound on I-75.

Skylee Morgan is a white female at 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen at the Baymont Inn in Calhoun, Georgia wearing a peach colored hooded jacket, khaki shorts and sandals.

The suspect involved is Emily Sherer, 21, a white female at 5 feet 4 inches tall, 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and long, brown hair.