Unicoi County sheriff: Deputies investigating a discovery of butane ‘wax’ lab

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Authorities in Unicoi County are on the scene of what they are describing as a butane lab, where a drug called by the street name “wax” is being made.

“Wax” is a marijuana derivative, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley, and it is a strong form of it.

He says the lab was discovered at the Best Southern Motel on Jackson Love Highway.

Meth Task Force is en route to clean up the hotel room. One person has been arrested in connection with this case.

