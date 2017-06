SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The mayor of Sullivan County confirmed to News Channel 11 that Ron Hillman, the current property assessor for Sullivan County, has died.

Mayor Ron Venable said it was from apparent natural causes. The mayor adds that funeral arrangements are being made at the moment.

Hilman has served for the county for a number of years. He was elected back in 2016 to a 4-year term.