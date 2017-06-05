New state gun law prompts Kingsport city code change

Kingsport, TN (WJHL)- In less than a month, a new gun law will be on the books in the state of Tennessee, and it will impact where people with legal handgun carry permits can take their firearm.

The new law gives cities across the state basically two options.

The first option allows people with handgun carry permits to have guns in government buildings that currently have no additional security.

Examples of these type of government buildings in Kingsport include The Renaissance Center, Lynn View Community Center, V.O. Dobbins Community Center, and the Kingsport Aqatic Center.

The other option is if cities want to continue to forbid people to legally carry in those type of government buildings, they would have to add additional security measures, like security guards and metal detectors.

Tuesday night Kingsport City leaders will vote on where to allow handguns for those with carry permits.

Monday morning we found signs outside the Renaissance Center that read ‘No Weapons Allowed’

City Manager Jeff Fleming said when the new state law goes into effect July 1, those signs will be taken down.

