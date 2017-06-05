Mr. Alabama basketball finalist signs with Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, TN- Da’Shaunte Smith has signed a national letter of intent to attend Tusculum and play basketball for the Pioneers announced TC men’s head coach Nick Pasqua.

Smith, a 6-5 guard, played his prep career at Montevallo High School in Montevallo, Alabama where he was coached by Greg Dickinson.

Smith led the Bulldogs to a 25-win season in his senior campaign, including a top-five ranking in the state. He was a finalist for Mr. Basketball honors for the state of Alabama where he averaged 20.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 blocked shots per game.

“I am very excited to add Da’Shaunte to the Tusculum basketball program,” said Pasqua. “He is a very versatile player and can play any guard spot, and at his height, he can be a mismatch for smaller guards. I expect him to compete right away for playing time and add a new element to our lineup for next year.”

Courtesy: Tusculum Athletics