Lotto ticket in Weber City, VA wins $50,000; Powerball Jackpot now $375M

WEBER CITY, VA (WJHL) – Even though no one in Virginia matched all six numbers to win Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot, someone in the vicinity of Weber City, VA matched enough of the numbers to win a nice prize.

The Virginia Lottery says the stand-out ticket matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number to win $50,000.

The winning ticket was bought at Stateline #2, located at 506 U.S. Highway 23 North in Weber City.

But since no one matched all six numbers – Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot drawing now sit at $375 million.

The winner will have the choice of either taking the full $375 million jackpot in 30 annual payments or choose the one-time cash option of about $235 million before taxes.

The Virginia Lottery says more than 35,000 tickets bought in the state won prizes.

Profits from Virginia Lottery games support K-12 public education in the state.