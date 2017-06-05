Johnson City, Wash Co. Veterans Memorial raising money for third phase of additions

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Washington County Veteran’s Memorial Foundation is raising money for the third phase of construction on the memorial.

This phase will include six eight foot panels that will be able to hold around 1,250 names of veterans and is expected to cost around $168,000.

The first phase of the memorial provided room for around 1,400 names and the second phase gave businesses and organizations an opportunity to honor veterans with fence plates that surround the memorial.

The foundation is about a third of the way to reaching their fundraising goals.

There are brochures about the memorial and how to contribute located on-site.

You may choose to place the name of a veteran on one of the existing panels for $100 or to make a donation of another amount.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.