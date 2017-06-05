JCPD: Man charged after found with meth, other drugs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on multiple drug charges Monday.

According to a JCPD news release, the arrest stems from an investigation into a 911 reporting suspicious people walking around an apartment complex near parked vehicles around 2:25 a.m.

When police officers arrived, they saw two men — including Jeremy D. Roberts, 29, of Johnson City, leaning into a car with an open window. The car was occupied by a female.

Roberts was seen holding an unmarked white pill case.

According to the release, the pill case contained around .5 grams of a white powdery crystal that tested positive for methamphetamine, .5 grams of marijuana, as well as a hydrocodone and clonazepam pill.

Roberts was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $12,000 bond.

Roberts was scheduled to appear in Washington County Sessions Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

