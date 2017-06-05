Dr. David Champouillon to appeal termination

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Former East Tennessee State University music professor Dr. David Champouillon plans on appealing his termination, according to his attorney.

Jim Culp confirmed today he plans on formally filing the appeal to ETSU’s Board of Trustees Thursday.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland terminated Dr. Champouillon last month following an internal investigation that found the tenured music professor sexually harassed two faculty members and behaved inappropriately in front of faculty and students.

For the first time, the attorney who advised both faculty members in this case is talking publicly on their behalf. You’ll see his interview tonight at six on News Channel 11.

