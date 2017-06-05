Deadline to submit absentee ballot by mail for Virginia primary tomorrow

(WJHL) – Commonwealth voters that plan to cast an absentee ballot by mail in the June primary only have until tomorrow to do so.

The deadline to cast an absentee ballot in person is this Saturday, June 10.

Absentee voters must request either a Democratic or Republican ballot — governor and lieutenant governor candidates are on both ballots.

You must meet certain criteria to vote absentee in Virginia, which can be found at elections.virginia.gov.

Primary election day in Virginia is a week from tomorrow on June 13.

