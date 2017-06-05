Bristol, TN woman new homeowner thanks to grant program

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tenn. woman is now living the American dream after some help from local organizations.

Carol Holt now holds the keys to a brand new home, a dream come true after living in public housing.

The house was built through a grant program called YouthBuild, which mentors young adults.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Monday, where Holt was surrounded by those who made her dream come true.

“It’s been a prayer answered,” Holt said. “I have been waiting a long time to be back on my feet, in my own home. It’s been a blessing.”

“A lot of people would say, ‘At your age, why are you trying to own a home?’ Well, because I can and because it’s feasible. Even on a low income and disability, you can still strive to do better,” she said.

Construction crews broke ground on the home last year and that papers making the home Holt’s were finalized in May.

