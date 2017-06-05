51st annual Covered Bridge Celebration happening this weekend in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The 51st annual Covered Bridge Celebration in Elizabethton kicks off in three days.

The event will feature musical entertainment — including performances by hometown star Fiddlin’ Carson Peters and Grammy award winner Suzy Bogguss– food, kids activities and a fireworks show.

The Covered Bridge Days Festival starts Thursday through Saturday.

To see a full list of events, visit elizabethtonchamber.com or call the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber at 547-3850.

