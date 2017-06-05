51st annual Covered Bridge Celebration happening this weekend in Elizabethton

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The 51st annual Covered Bridge Celebration in Elizabethton kicks off in three days.

The event will feature musical entertainment — including performances by hometown star Fiddlin’ Carson Peters and Grammy award winner Suzy Bogguss– food, kids activities and a fireworks show.

The Covered Bridge Days Festival starts Thursday through Saturday.

To see a full list of events, visit elizabethtonchamber.com or call the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber at 547-3850.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s