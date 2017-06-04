Your Weekly Constitutional: Andrew Jackson, Part II

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Andrew Jackson is such a complicated figure, and such a major subject of current interest, that we’ve decided to do two episodes on him.

In Part I, we talked about Jackson’s early life, his legal career, and his rise to prominence in the War of 1812.

In Part II, we pick up the story as Jackson uses his military victories to propel himself all the way to the White House.

Dan Feller, the Editor of the Papers of Andrew Jackson, is our guide.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.

 

