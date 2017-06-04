Volunteer State a strong pipeline for Pittsburgh Steelers

KINGSPORT, TN- The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly becoming the Tennessee Steelers, as the pipeline from the Volunteer State to Pennsylvania continues to grow each year.

There are currently five former Tennessee Vols on Pittsburgh’s roster, including Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton, who were taken by the Steelers in this years NFL Draft.

Sutton will be joining former Dobyns-Bennett Indian, Coty Sensabaugh, in the defensive backfield for the Steelers, after Sensabaugh signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason.

The two have become friends over the years after being introduced through fellow Kingsport native and Volunteer, Malik Foreman. Sensabaugh was thrilled to see Sutton taken by Pittsburgh in the draft and hopes to offer some guidance in his rookie season.

“I love Cam to death man,” Sensabaugh said. “I’ve known him for like five years and he’s awesome man. He’s going to be a great young player in this league. I told him as soon as he got there, anyway I can help him and to speed up his NFL process, I’m here for him, anything he needs.

Though Sensabaugh is happy to see Sutton join the Steelers, he hopes the team will add a few Tigers next season.

“Those Tennessee guys are outnumbering us Clemson guys up there right now,” Sensabaugh said. “I think we have five or six UT guys and we have two Clemson guys right now, so I might have to go upstairs and tell the GM and the coaches that we need a couple more Clemson guys.”