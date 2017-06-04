Trump to push for overhaul of roads, bridges, waterways

By Published:
In this May 19, 2017, photo, a man works on the Southern Nevada portion of U.S. Interstate 11 near Boulder City, Nev. President Donald Trump is planning a major push next week to promote a $1 trillion rebuilding of the nation’s roads and bridges as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House controversies. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation’s roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House controversies.

Trump is expected to speak from the Rose Garden on Monday about reorganizing the nation’s air traffic control system. He’s then set to travel to Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday to talk about the need for improving bridges and levees crucial to waterways.

He’ll also meet at the White House with mayors and governors later in the week and speak at the Transportation Department about regulations involving roads and railways.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

