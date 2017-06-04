Preds gear flies off shelves at Tri-Cities sports apparel store

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Ahead of game three in in Nashville Saturday night, preds gear at one Tri-Cities store was flying off the shelves.

The owner of Fanatics 101 in the Mall at Johnson City, Keddrain Bowen, said they were down to just three t-shirts in stock Saturday.

Bowen said they have been selling out of the Nashville Predators gear quickly over the past few weeks as they’ve seen growing excitement for hockey in Tennessee.

“Football is king around here, but now that we have a team that’s doing good in Nashville, people have been getting really excited about it we never sold out of predators stuff this quick ever,” Bowen said.

The Nashville Predators won game three Saturday night, and will move on to game four in the Stanley Cup Finals Monday night.

