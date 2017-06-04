Johnson City mother celebrates completion of Holston Habitat home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday was a special day for one Johnson City mother as she was handed the keys to her very own home.

Margaret Richmond celebrated along side family, friends, and volunteers that helped build her home in partnership with Holston Habitat for Humanity.

“It ain’t hit me yet, you know I’m still wanting someone to pinch me to see if its real, more room, and they have their own room, and I can do a lot of things with my house, and my kitchen,” Richmond said.

Leaders with Holston Habitat for Humanity said that right now there are five homes under construction, four in Johnson City, and one home in Kingsport.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.