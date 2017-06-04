Johnson City mother celebrates completion of Holston Habitat home

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday was a special day for one Johnson City mother as she was handed the keys to her very own home.

Margaret Richmond celebrated along side family, friends, and volunteers that helped build her home in partnership with Holston Habitat for Humanity.

“It ain’t hit me yet, you know I’m still wanting someone to pinch me to see if its real, more room, and they have their own room, and I can do a lot of things with my house, and my kitchen,” Richmond said.

Leaders with Holston Habitat for Humanity said that right now there are five homes under construction, four in Johnson City, and one home in Kingsport.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s