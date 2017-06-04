ETSU’s Hulbert wins Tillinghast after two playoff holes

JOHNSON CITY, TN- ETSU’s Trevor Hulbert won the Tillinghast Invitational Sunday, defeating Kingsport’s Lawrence Largent after two playoff holes.

“Pretty big,” said Hulbert. “This is my first any kind of tournament victory, really. The only one before was a high school tournament where I won like an 18 hole day and I shot even. So it’s really cool to win one, finally, and this one is going to stick with me.”

Top 10:

Day 1-2: Total Score

x-Trevor Hulbert 69-70—139

Lawrence Largent 70-69—139

William Nottingham 67-73—140

Bryan Sangid 73-67—140

Jack Rhea 70-71—141

Garrett Whitfield 69-72—141

Taylor Smith 70-71—141

Ben Campbell 71-70—141

Chip Spratlin 71-71—142

Blake Howard 71-72—143