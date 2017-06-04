ETSU’s Hulbert wins Tillinghast after two playoff holes

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN- ETSU’s Trevor Hulbert won the Tillinghast Invitational Sunday, defeating Kingsport’s Lawrence Largent after two playoff holes.

“Pretty big,” said Hulbert. “This is my first any kind of tournament victory, really. The only one before was a high school tournament where I won like an 18 hole day and I shot even. So it’s really cool to win one, finally, and this one is going to stick with me.”

Top 10:

Day 1-2: Total Score

x-Trevor Hulbert        69-70—139

Lawrence Largent      70-69—139

William Nottingham   67-73—140

Bryan Sangid           73-67—140

Jack Rhea               70-71—141

Garrett Whitfield       69-72—141

Taylor Smith            70-71—141

Ben Campbell          71-70—141

Chip Spratlin            71-71—142

Blake Howard          71-72—143

 

