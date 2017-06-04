ETSU’s Hulbert wins Tillinghast after two playoff holes

JOHNSON CITY, TN- ETSU’s Trevor Hulbert won the Tillinghast Invitational Sunday, defeating Kingsport’s Lawrence Largent after two playoff holes.
“Pretty big,” said Hulbert. “This is my first any kind of tournament victory, really. The only one before was a high school tournament where I won like an 18 hole day and I shot even. So it’s really cool to win one, finally, and this one is going to stick with me.”
Top 10:
Day 1-2: Total Score
x-Trevor Hulbert 69-70—139
Lawrence Largent 70-69—139
William Nottingham 67-73—140
Bryan Sangid 73-67—140
Jack Rhea 70-71—141
Garrett Whitfield 69-72—141
Taylor Smith 70-71—141
Ben Campbell 71-70—141
Chip Spratlin 71-71—142
Blake Howard 71-72—143