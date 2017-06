JOHNSON CITY, TN- News Channel 11 Sports confirmed Sunday evening that the ETSU men’s basketball team will travel to Kentucky and Xavier next season for non-conference games.

The Wildcats reached the Elite Eight this past year, falling to the would-be champion North Carolina. Xavier fell to runner-up Gonzaga in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bucs fell to Florida in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating UNC-Greensboro in the Southern Conference title game.