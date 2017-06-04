Domino’s delivery driver on robbery: ‘I didn’t think it would happen to me’



JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Four people are facing robbery charges after allegedly assaulting a Domino’s pizza delivery driver and stealing the pizzas he was carrying on Memorial Day.

Willie Shupe was on his second pizza delivery of the night, walking up to the front door of a house on Eastside Avenue.

“I heard some rustling in the gravels like somebody was coming behind me, and before I could even turn around I got hit in the back of the head,” Shupe said.

The blow he said dropped him to the ground.

“I was trying to look around for anything but it was nighttime, they all had really dark clothes on, I couldn’t see what was going on.”

Still, Shupe tried to fight them off, he said, as the suspects beat him with a wooden post. Johnson City police arrested and charged 19-year-old Derik Bailey, 22-year-old Kevin Morris and two juveniles in connection to the crime.

“It was kind of in the back of my head like, ‘Oh people rob delivery drivers,’ but I didn’t think it would happen to me,” Shupe said.

The suspects walked away with four large pizzas, and Shupe with a cut on his head, a gash on his back and bruises on his face.

“If they would have just hit me a couple more inches down it would have probably broke my neck or hit my spine, paralyzed me or killed me,” Shupe said.

While he said he is thankful for his life, Shupe said he’s now considering a change of pace.

“I don’t know if I’ll actually be back delivering or maybe just work inside,” he said. “It’s a little scarring, it was traumatic. It just kind of replays in my head.”

