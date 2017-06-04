Dog rescued after getting stuck in tree

By Published:
In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk. (Kentucky State Police via AP)

SALEM, Ky. (AP) – Is that a bird in the tree? A cat? No, it’s Rocco the dog, who had to be rescued by firefighters when the small dachshund got stuck inside a tree trunk.

Charlotte Keen holds Rocco in her arms in Salem, Ky., Friday, June 2, 2017, one day after the dog was rescued from the tree. Keen fed and watered the dog while she and Kentucky State Troopers waited on help from the Salem Fire Department. A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk. (Jason Morrow/The Paducah Sun via AP)

Authorities say two off-duty Kentucky state troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem on Thursday when they heard a dog barking. They looked around for several minutes, and finally, they found the pooch – trapped inside the tree.

Apparently Rocco had climbed into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog and found his way up through the tree trunk. That’s where he became stuck.

A firefighter came out and cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco.

The opening in the tree is now big enough Rocco – if he dares go on another adventure like that.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s