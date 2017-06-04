Annual train show held on ETSU campus featured live displays, model trains

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Train enthusiasts from around the region gathered on the campus of ETSU Friday and Saturday for an annual show.

The show held inside the Mini-Dome on the campus of ETSU featured vendors from several states, live steam displays, and model trains.

The train show coordinator, Roger Teinerd, said they saw people of all ages come out to see the displays.

“They’ve got a lot of older people here who have been in trains for years and years and they know the ins and outs of everything. In this region, probably within 100 miles, we are the only train show around so you know we will try to have one every year the first weekend of June,” Teinerd said.

Teinerd also said all ticket proceeds will go toward the George L. Carter Railroad Museum on campus.

