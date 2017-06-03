The Latest: Police make 17th arrest in Manchester bombing

By Published:
This is a handout photo taken from CCTV made available on Friday June 2, 2017 and issued on by the Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi, at an unknown location in Greater Manchester, England in the days just prior of the attack on Manchester Arena. More than 20 people were killed in the explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday May 22, 2017. (Greater Manchester Police via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Police investigating the Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing a car deemed significant to the investigation.

The man was arrested Friday on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act after police cordoned off an area in southern Manchester visited by the bomber, Salman Abedi. A bomb-disposal team was called out and the car was removed.

The man was the 17th person detained in connection with the May 22 attack that killed 22. Eleven remain in custody.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

