Report: Tony Skole a finalist for Citadel head coaching job

JOHNSON CITY, TN- News Channel 11 Sports has learned that ETSU head baseball coach Tony Skole could be returning to his alma mater.

Charleston tv station WCIV is reporting Skole is in the final three for the head coaching job at the Citadel and interviews begin next week.

Skole has been at ETSU since 1999 and help turn the program around with numerous players of the years and one pitcher of the year in the conference. In 2013 the Bucs won four straight games in the A-Sun Tournament to capture their first-ever conference tournament title and earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Regional for the first time since 1981.

Skole graduated from The Citadel in 1991 where he established himself as one of the most popular athletes in the school’s history. In October of 2011, Skole was recognized for his accomplishments at The Citadel as he was enshrined into The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame. Skole enjoyed a career on both the baseball diamond and football gridiron.

Skole ranked at or near the top in numerous all-time statistical categories when his career ended.

News Channel 11 sports has made numerous calls to coach Skole, but gotten no answer.