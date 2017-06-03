Report: ETSU hoops to visit Kentucky in 2017-18 season

By Published:

LEXINGTON, KY- East Tennessee State University will visit the University of Kentucky for a non-conference matchup next season, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The game will reportedly be played at Rupp Arena with a date and time yet to be determined.

The Wildcats fell to North Carolina in the Elite Eight this past season.

ETSU captured the 2017 Southern Conference crown, defeating UNC-Greensboro in the SoCon title game. The Bucs would fall to Florida in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

